Prosser holds off Granger

— The Mustang girls came from behind to edge Granger, 38-35, in a non-league basketball contest Friday.

The Spartans jumped to a 13-9 lead in the first quarter. But the Mustangs battled back, outscoring their hosts, 11-5 for a 20-18 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Granger outscored Prosser, 7-6.

In the final stanza, the Mustangs were able to maintain the lead for the victory, outscoring the Spartans, 12-10.

Scoring was spread out among the Mustangs.

Cheyann Douglas, Madison Golden and Brooke Wheeler each tallied 7 points. Golden had 12 rebounds.

Granger’s Sophie Blodgett scored a game high 11 points, 9 of which were from behind the 3-point arc. She also led the team with 3 rebounds.