American Legion to observe Pearl Harbor Day

— American Legion Post No. 73 will host its annual Pearl Harbor Day Service at 11 a.m. Thursday. The observance will take place at Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza on South Ninth Street.

The ceremony is being held in remembrance of the attack that took place 76 years ago, Legion Post Commander Greg Schlieve said.

“We plan a short program to remember those who died on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii,” he said.

Schlieve said the ceremony calls for a short speech, a declaration by City Mayor Jim Restucci, a laying of wreaths on the memorial, a 21-gun salute and Taps will be played.

Schlieve said the program will include the bell in remembrance of each ship that was sunk at Pearl Harbor, and the men on board who died on each ship.