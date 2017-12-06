Former Sunnyside resident Charlotte Beverly Layport, 87, of Redmond, Ore., died Dec. 2, 2017, in Redmond.

She was born March 4, 1930, in Seattle.

Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to sign Charlotte’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.