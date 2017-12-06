Grizzlies win home match-up

SUNNYSIDE — The Grizzlies keglers are celebrating their second win.
Last night, they defeated Davis 1389-1167.
Leading the team with a high series 275 was Bailey Hazzard. She scored 139 in the first game, 136 in the second.
Teammate Rosa Flores had a 269 (120-149) series; Mackenzie Bates bowled a 248 (130-118) series; Noemi Romero knocked down 208 pins (108-100); and Jordyn Chadis returned for a 188 series.
The leader for the Pirates was Jasmin Moreno with a 224 series. Teammates Verim Park and Grisel Santana each had a 206 series. Park’s high game was 116 and Santana’s was 105.
The Grizzlies won the first game, 591-508; the second, 597-445; lost Baker No. 1, 95-101; and lost Baker No. 2, 106-113.
The Grizzlies travel to Nob Hill Lanes against Eisenhower tomorrow.
