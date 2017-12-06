Holiday workshop planned

— Santa will be coming to the City Community Center, 15231 S. First St. from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 18.

There will be time for letter writing to Santa, and for conversations with the jolly man in red.

Children’s crafts, coloring and refreshments will also be available.

The current Miss Sunnyside Court will also be on stand to help celebrate the first day of Christmas break in the Sunnyside School District.