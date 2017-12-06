Jody Ann White, 68, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 4, 2017, in Richland.

She was born Oct. 16, 1949, in Igloo, S.D.

At Jody’s request, there will be no formal funeral service.

Those wishing to sign Jody’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.