Pedro Veliz age 99 of Mabton, WA passed away on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Toppenish.

Pedro was born Oct. 20, 1918, in Edinburg, Texas the son of Vicente and Micaela (Solis) Veliz. Pedro received his education in Texas. On Dec. 23, 1946, he married the love of his life Olisavia Mercado in Edinburg. They moved Washington state in 1967 and made their home in Mabton.

Pedro worked as a farm laborer for many years and retired from Salvini Farms. Pedro enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching boxing, baseball and gambling at the casino.



Pedro is survived by his wife Olisavia Veliz of Mabton, children Lydia (Ramiro) Flores of La Grulla, Texas, Elisardo (Elena) Veliz of Hermiston, Ore., Valentin (Becky) Veliz of Pullman, Guadalupe (Marla) Veliz of Renton, Rolando Veliz of Auburn, Dora (Rolando) Vasquez of Seattle, Patricia (Erasmo) Flores of La Grulla, Texas, Vicente (Dolores) Veliz of Hermiston, Ore., Juan Veliz of Kennewick, David (Sonia) Veliz of Spokane, WA, Martin (Lillian) Veliz of Prosser, and Naida (Johnnie) Gusby of Mabton.

He is also survived by 48 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren and 29 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sons Leonardo Veliz Sr. and Pedro Veliz Jr., grandchildren Carmen E. Johnson, Marina Veliz and Noah C. Gasca and seven siblings.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Inurnment services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Mabton Cemetery.

