Photos with Santa benefit

PROSSER — The Mustangs for Mustangs is the beneficiary of a photo shoot with Santa planned at the Green Oak Brewery from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, at 1427 Wine Country Road.
Organizers said the 100 percent of the photograph fees will be donated to the community services program.
