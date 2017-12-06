Women arrested for check forgery

— Two women were arrested here Nov. 16 for check fraud, committed at the Blue Sky Market.

According to Police Sgt. Shah, who wrote the charging narrative for both at Yakima County Superior Court, the women struck twice at the store. They ran into the law when they tried a third time.

In his narrative, Shah said that the store owner told him that on Nov. 13 a woman, later identified as Ashley Robinson, cashed a check for $854.00, supposedly from Shields Bag and Printing.

The owner told Shah a different female came in on Nov. 12 and cashed a check from the same company for $658.79.

The owner said she received a call from Shields informing her that the checks were fraudulent on Nov. 15.

Then on Nov. 16, the owner told Shah, the first woman returned to cash a Shields check for $961.68. While the woman waited for her cash, an employee of the store contacted the bank, Shah said.

The bank confirmed the check was bad, Shah said, but the woman caught on to what was happening and quickly left the store.

Through other investigative measures, Shah came to the conclusion that the women were working together.

The women were arrested on charges of forgery and theft in the second degree, Shah said.