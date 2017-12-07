Trail hike this Sunday

RICHLAND — A volunteer led walk will follow Richland’s Urban Greenbelt Trail beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The trail is an urban path that encircles the central city.
Along the way, will be talks about the city’s history and look at pictures from the early days.
Hikes are weather permitting, starting at the Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive.
