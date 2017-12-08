Cadets outpin Sunnyside

— After winning two matches, the Sunnyside girls bowling team suffered a disappointing night at Nob Hill Lanes against Eisenhower on Thursday.

The Cadets varsity team won, 2035-1478. The JV edged the Grizzlies, 1344-1302.

All but one of the Cadets had a series over 300 with Lexy Santiago and Baylee Summers scoring high series of 379 each.

The high series for Sunnyside was 267 with Bailey Hazzard’s 148 in the first game and 119 in the second.

In the JV ranks, Eisenhower’s Margarita Capetillo rolled a 300 high series, while Sunnyside’s Yareli Sanchez combined for a 243 series to lead her team.

The Cadets varsity led the first game, 824-682. They claimed Baker No. 1, 150-84, and Baker No. 2, 168-140.

The Grizzlies JV lost the first game, 500-614; won the second, 537-498; won Baker No. 1, 144-127; and won Baker No. 2, 121-105.