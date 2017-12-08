Craft fair opens

BENTON CITY — The community Winterfest and crafts fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kiona-Benton High School, 1105 Grace St.
A Santa Run is at 9 a.m. A lighted parade is at 5 p.m., and the community tree lighting takes place at 6 p.m.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment