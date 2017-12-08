REA patrons targeted

PROSSER — The Benton Rural Electric Association has had reports of scammers going door-to-door to collect on REA bills and telling residents to leave the “pay to” line of their checks blank.
Benton REA payments may be made in person at the West Richland and Prosser offices, which are open five days a week.
Be on the lookout for scammers, Benton REA officials said.
