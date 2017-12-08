School board sets meeting

PROSSER — The next regular meeting of the school board will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Keene-Riverview Elementary School, 832 Park Ave.
There will be an executive session before the meeting to deal with negotiations.
PROSSER — The next regular meeting of the school board will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Keene-Riverview Elementary School, 832 Park Ave.
There will be an executive session before the meeting to deal with negotiations.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment