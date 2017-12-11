Grandview schools locked down following threat

GRANDVIEW — Grandview School District schools are locked down today following a threat on social media.
District officials and law enforcement became aware of the threat this morning, officials said, announcing classrooms were in a "secure and teach" mode.
"All school shave been placed in a secure-and-teach mode until further notice," a flash alert issued by the district said. "Secure-and-teach mode means classroom doors are closed and locked, but teaching and student movement within the building continue as usual."
