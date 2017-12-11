Breaking News

Grandview schools locked down following threat December 11, 2017

Grandview schools locked down following threat

Social media post alarms school officials, law enforcement

By Roger Harnack

As of Monday, December 11, 2017 | 9:57 a.m.

GRANDVIEW — Grandview School District schools are locked down today following a threat on social media.

District officials and law enforcement became aware of the threat this morning, officials said, announcing classrooms were in a "secure and teach" mode.

"All school shave been placed in a secure-and-teach mode until further notice," a flash alert issued by the district said. "Secure-and-teach mode means classroom doors are closed and locked, but teaching and student movement within the building continue as usual."

