Council rejects two LTAC proposals

— A public outcry over the Lodging Tax Advisory Commission’s recommendation to deny bed tax dollars to the community float program prompted the City Council to send the issue back for reconsideration.

The council voted unanimously to recommend the commission revise its proposal and give the float group $8,500 toward costs.

The council also decided to overturn the recommendation denying funding to the Northwest Nitro Nationals.

The council voted 3-2 to notify the tax panel that council members expect the region’s premiere motorcycle hillclimb event receive $5,000 for advertising.

Councilman Francisco Guerrero and outgoing Councilwoman Theresa Hancock opposed the move to overturn the denial of funds to that organization.

Voting in the affirmative to overturn the panel recommendation, Deputy Mayor Dean Broersma pointed out the event brought nearly twice as many room nights to one city hotel than Cinco de Mayo.

Both events occur the same weekend — the first weekend of May.

Others voting in favor of funding event advertising included Mayor Jim Restucci and Councilmen Craig Hicks and Ron Stremler.

Hicks brought the motion to overturn the LTAC recommendation.

“If its bringing heads in beds, doesn’t that fit LTAC’s (mandate)?” Hicks asked.

The only local request that remained locked out of the funding was The Daily Sun’s proposal for $13,194 for advertising and marketing the city in a variety of print products, newspapers west of the Cascades and on the Internet, social media and voice-activated systems like Amazon’s Echo platform.

The council upheld the denial unanimously after allowing a competing marketing agency representative to speak.

Yakima Valley Tourism CEO John Cooper was allowed to address the board about his organization’s efforts to market the area from an office in Yakima.

Cooper was given the microphone after Hancock expressed concern about the return on investment from the agency and the request for a total of $48,603.

“It looks like a lot of money,” she said. “I want to know what bang we’re getting for our buck.”

She later voted in favor of the tourism expenditure.

But when there were questions about The Daily Sun’s advertising and marketing proposal from other council members, Hancock said it was inappropriate to open the floor for discussion.

After the meeting, newspaper Publisher Roger Harnack pointed out the discrepancy in how the funding discussion was improperly handled.

Mayor Jim Restucci and City Manager Don Day are expected to meet with Harnack on Wednesday to discuss the issue further, among others related to the bed tax board, including a residency requirements and the seating of one of Cooper’s employees on the board as a voting member.

The City Council approved the remaining bed tax funding recommendations unanimously.

In other business, the City Council approved an agreement with Yakima County to provide Internet services at a cost of $193,118.

For the money, the city will get fiber-optic lines installed from the Law and Justice Center to the Fire Station, and form the Fire station to the water and wastewater treatment plants.