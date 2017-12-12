Toppenish City Council raises water, wastewater fees

— The City Council raised water rates by 5 percent during its meeting last night.

City Manager Lance Hoyt said the increase was necessary to help pay the next upgrade to the water system.

At Hoyt’s urging, the council also voted for a 2 percent hike in wastewater fees.

The council agreed with Hoyt there was no need to raise solid waste rates.

In other business:

● The council passed four resolutions that will pave the way for improvements to West First West Second avenues.

The first resolution, 2017-47 approves a grant agreement between the city and the state Transportation Improvement Board for $429,271 for an overlay project at multiple locations.

West First will see improvements from Elm Street to Division Street.

West Second will see improvements from Division to Alder.

Resolution 2017-48 approved a grant agreement with the same agency for $134,043 for sidewalks on the north and south sides of West Second Avenue.

● Two resolutions were passed having to do with water main lines.

One okays a water meter GPS survey.

The other was for water main projects.

Hoyt told the council it’s better to take care of the water lines on the streets planned for improvement before doing the streets.

The council agreed.