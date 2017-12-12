Whitefish season opens

SUNNYSIDE — Whitefish fishing season is open on the Yakima River.
The season opened Dec. 1 from Sunnyside Dam to 3,500 feet downstream or Roza Dam.
Whitefishing is also open on the lower Cle Elum and Naches rivers.
The season closes Jan. 31.
