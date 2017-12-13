FCC vote tomorrow

— The Federal Communications Commission is one day away from a vote that could start a momentous change of course for the Internet.

On Thursday, the FCC will vote on a Restoring Internet Freedom proposal that critics say will repeal net neutrality.

Chairman Ajit Pai says net neutrality in its current form stifles investment and innovation on the web, but opponents fear that without it, Internet service providers could make the Internet look like a gated community, where customers pay more for access to certain sites.

Ben Lindsey, a member of Our Revolution Ballard, says small businesses would pay the price of a gated Internet.

“If you are selling something on Etsy and people have to pay an additional dollar a month to get access to Etsy, they may choose not to,” Lindsey said. “People are running little businesses out of their homes or garages or even starting something that they think could be something big. Amazon was started out of a home as a small business.”

Our Revolution Ballard is holding a day of action today.