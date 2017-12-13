Isabel Lopez was born in Texas on Nov. 23, 1933, and died in Sunnyside, on Oct. 31, 2017.

She spent her early years traveling up and down the west coast with her family.

She and her husband, Rodolfo eventually bought a home and settled in Sunnyside, in the 1950s.

Grandma loved to tend to her beautiful roses and a variety of other flowers. Grandma and Grandpa were both gifted with the ability to grow just about anything. Their large yard was a wonderful display of colorful flowers, trees, fruits, and vegetables. Grandma made the best flour tortillas. She made them every day and upon request. They smelled and tasted so good, especially fresh off the stove.

Around Christmas time, she and Grandpa made their annual tamales. She didn’t even really like to eat tamales, but still made them because they both knew how much we all loved to eat them.

Grandma and Grandpa were the best grandparents we could have ever asked for. They were always there for us, no matter what. We always felt loved.

Grandpa (Rodolfo) preceded her in death. Now, she is reunited with him in heaven.

Isabel is survived by a son, Roy and a daughter, Viola; grandchildren Dee (Ian) Brain, Jeremy (Brandee) Lopez and Meagan (Bob) Collins; great-grandchildren Christopher Brain, Alexander Brain, and Olivia Brain, brothers Jesse (Mary) Leija, Joe Leija, and sister, Mary Leija.

We would like to thank the staff at Sunnyside Prestige Care and Rehabilitation for the excellent care you gave our Grandma.

Arrangements were made through Valley Hills Funeral Home.

