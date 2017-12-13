Jose S. Garcia, 84, Granger, died Dec. 11, 2017, in Yakima.
He was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Helena, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 4 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec.18, 2017 at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger. Burial will follow at the Zillah Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
