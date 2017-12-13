Keglers fall to Wenatchee

SUNNYSIDE — The Grizzlies bowling team lost yesterday’s match to Wenatchee by more than 500 pins.
The Panthers won, 1874-1343.
The high series was a combined 326 bowled by Taylor Bitterman of the Panthers. She scored 157 in the first game and 169 in the second.
Naomi Romero-Torres had the high series (234) for the Grizzlies.
Each of the three other Panthers bowling a full series bowled better than 300.
The second best series for the Grizzlies was a 228 by Bailey Hazzard.
In the first game, the Panthers outpinned the Grizzlies, 797-534. They won the second game, 767-543. The Panthers claimed Baker No. 1, 170-121, and Sunnyside won Baker No. 2, 145-140.
