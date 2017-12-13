Lois Marie Dunn, 89, of Spokane, died Dec. 10, 2017, in Spokane.

She was born Sept. 17, 1928 in Centralia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Dec. 16, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

A reception will follow graveside services at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.