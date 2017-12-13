New Eye Center site coming

— The Port of Sunnyside’s sale of 1.2 acres of land at Golob Landing should mean improved access to medical and legal services.

Port Executive Director Jay Hester announced that The Eye Center of Yakima has purchased the property for two new professional buildings.

The Eye Center will share one building with Sunnyside Optical and Thompson Audiology.

Abeyta Nelson Injury Law will occupy the second building.

Port commissioners approved the land sale Wednesday.

“I’m very excited with the planned development, which is the newest at Golob Landing since YV Tech in 2014,” Hester said. “I believe it could be what we are looking for to spark future development at this location.”

The two new buildings will be constructed east of Swofford & Halma Clinic on Reith Way.



The Eye Center has served Central Washington from Yakima since 1986 and has recently maintained a presence here, working out of Sunnyside Optical three days-a-week.

“The new building will improve efficiencies and broaden services to five days-a-week in Sunnyside, eliminating travel to Yakima for many patients,” Hester said.

Sunnyside Optical will continue its high quality care in the new expanded location as will Thompson Audiology.

Abeyta Nelson Injury Law, with offices in Yakima and Ellensburg, will relocate the Sunnyside offices to their new building.

This latest announcement by the port comes on the heels of several other Port successes. Those include Co Dinn Cellars and Varietal Brewing locating in downtown Sunnyside.

Also included is the recent sale of 25 acres of Port property to house Ostrom’s Mushroom Farms at Duffy and Midvale roads.

The $25 million Ostrom project will employ 200 people and create a big boost to the economy, Hester said.