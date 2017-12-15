Dress up ugly for pub crawl

— Don your best “ugly” sweater and head out to the Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl from 5-9 p.m. Saturday.

The crawl will begin at the Old Warehouse Restaurant and Lounge 705 Railroad, Ave., at 5 p.m., then progress to the Squeeze Inn, 611 First Ave., at 6 p.m. and continue onto The Stonehenge Tavern, 603 First Ave. at 7 p.m.

Participants are invited to return to the Squeeze Inn for the Best Dressed Contest awards ceremony at 8 p.m.

The event is co-sponsored by Bale Breaker Brewing Co. and Icicle Brewing Co.