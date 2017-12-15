Inslee, Ferguson vow net neutrality fight

— On the eve of the Federal Communications Commission’s vote to repeal the so-called “net neutrality” rules, Gov. Jay Inslee and State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said they will be fighting back.

Under the former President Barack Obama administration, “net neutrality” was mandated to stop internet service providers from blocking, slowing or providing special treatment to particular sites and services on the Internet.

Current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the mandate stifles Internet competition, restricts business opportunities and resulted in less investment in Internet infrastructure.

The FCC meeting was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. today in Washington, D.C. The decision will could mean new rules for service providers nationwide, including Washington.

But Inslee and Ferguson said the state will target providers and try to hold them to net neutrality rules and commitments made under the Obama Administration.

Inslee intends to use the state Utilities and Transportation Commission to prevent providers from throttling access speeds and from limiting access to some websites.

He also said he can use the state’s position as a consumer to leverage net neutrality commitments. In that capacity, he and Ferguson believe they can incorporate net neutrality rules into their contracts for service.

Providers refusing those concessions could be denied business opportunities with the state.