Jim Reitsma, 86, Sunnyside, died Dec. 12, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born June 6, 1931, in Exmorra, Netherlands.

A horse-drawn procession to a graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at the Outlook Cemetery in Sunnyside.

