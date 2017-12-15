On Dec. 10, 2017, our mother, Lois Marie Dunn, passed into the arms of her loving savior Jesus Christ.

Lois was born in Chehalis on Sept. 17, 1928 to Otis and Gilmer Skelton. She attended school in White Bluffs, before Hanford became a nuclear reservation site. She attended Grandview High School.

In 1943, my mother and her family were uprooted from their farm in Hanford, due to the site being established as part of the Manhattan Project. The site became home to the B reactor, the first full-scale production reactor in the world. Mom always talked about how the move devastated the family. She recounted several times how the government sent prison inmates out to pick our grandfather’s last crop before they had to vacate the farm.

They moved to Grandview and Grandpa Otis set up a grape farm there. The family grew up with their hands in the dirt and the sun in their faces working on that farm. Whenever we drove up to the farm, Grandpa Otis could be seen driving his tractor and mending fences. Grandma Gilmer always had something cooking on the stove. It was a warm loving place to be, the Skelton, Rawlings and Dunn grandchildren spent a lot of time on that farm playing basketball and baseball and enjoying each other’s company. Grandpa Otis had several acres of grapes and it was very uncommon to see even one weed sprout up in between the rows of those grapes. It was a wonderful place to be, that home and the love of our grandparents touched each one of our lives.

Mom attended school at Grandview High School and during that time she met our father, Eugene (Bud) Dunn. Dad was stricken with my mother’s beauty the first time he saw her. He was determined to win mom’s favor and through persistence and patience he did win her heart. They were married soon after dad entered the Army during World War II. Both mom and dad gave their hearts to Jesus Christ; he was the most important thing in their lives.

After dad was done with his service, they lived in several locations around Arizona. Dad received his ministerial papers and they moved to Granger, to pastor the Assembly of God Church. They pastored and nurtured the members of that church for more than 50 years. That church was our second family and we will never forget the hours that those prayer warriors spent on their knees praying and seeking God for the safety and prosperity of our family.

The church was a place where family gathered, it was a place of refuge and full of God’s love and spirt. We will never forget our church family, we love and appreciate each one of you.

After serving her family and church for so many years, mom decided to pursue her longtime dream of obtaining her college degree. After obtaining her paralegal degree at Columbia Basin College, she continued to pursue her endeavors to become a certified legal assistant. Mom didn’t pass the bar exam the first time by the narrowest of margins. She was upset about that and but we all assured her that few people pass the bar exam the first time they take it. She took the exam again and became a certified legal assistant. Mom was in her 60s at this time and she drove from Granger to the Tri-cities every day in her little blue Ford Escort. Rain, snow or shine she was on the road every day, I don’t believe she ever missed a class. Mom showed determination, persistence and dedication during the time that she went to school.

This spirit was passed on to all of us, she was the glue that held this family together. Mom ended up obtaining an outstanding grade point average and made the dean’s list at Columbia Basin College. She was nominated and added to the National Dean’s list.

Mom obtained her dream and took care of her family and her church; there is no way to explain just how special mom was.

She went on to volunteer and work in the Juvenile Justice system in both Benton and Yakima counties. She was a guardian ad Litem and had a deep compassion for the children who were involved in family court issues. She touched many lives during her work with these children, just like she touched the lives of everyone who had the opportunity to know this great woman.

When we were a young family, mom always made her own clothes which were comparable to any fine garments that could be found at that time. She did this, so her kids could have clothes; everyone came first before mom, that’s who she was, selfless, forgiving and thoughtful. She was a fighter and had an unmatched inner strength that came from her love and trust in her Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

Mom and dad’s health became an issue and we moved them to a house on their son Terry’s property in Spokane. Terry worked hard on that house and during that time mom started chemo treatments for Leukemia. During that time, she fell and broke her hip. Family sat with mom during her treatments and took her to doctor visits. She beat cancer and grew new bone around the pin that was put in her hip. She fought like a true warrior and got back on her feet. She personified the warrior spirit. She overcame both obstacles at the age of 88.

Mom and Dad were moved to a facility in the Spokane Valley called “Peris Extended Care.” It is owned by Joe and Peris Muigai. Dad passed on Oct. 25 in that home and Joe and Peris worked tirelessly in doing everything they could to ensure that mom and dad were well cared for. Several family members were able to visit mom and dad there. Joe and Peris are now part of our family. We love and appreciate them, so much god surely had brought us to their door step. God’s presence was in that home and we were so happy that we found this great care facility for them.

Mom fought valiantly and passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus. She is now with our father and family in heaven.

Mom is preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Dunn, mother and father Otis and Gilmer Skelton and our father, Eugene Dunn.

She is also preceded by her sisters, Norma Whitner and Dorothy Rawlings and daughters-in-law Gwen Dunn and Carolina Dunn.

She is survived by her brother Don Skelton of Bellevue, her sons Barry Dunn, Mark Dunn, Terry Dunn, daughter-in-law Charlene Dunn and Tim Dunn. She is also survived by several grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.

There will be no viewing for Lois Dunn. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Dec. 16 at the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A procession to the grave site will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, 7800 Van Belle Road.

Family members, extended family members and friends are encouraged to share dinner with us at the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside after the graveside service.