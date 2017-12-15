A show and food drive

— For one night only the Uptown Theatre company will present the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Those attending, in addition purchasing a theatre ticket, are asked to donate a non-perishable food item.

Tickets will be available at the door.

If unable to attend the classic tale of the spirit of Christmas in Richland, the Akin Center Theatre in Yakima is presenting the same show tonight at 7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the theatre, 1610 S. 24th Ave, Yakima.

For tickets contact akintheatre.com/purchase tickets.