Faithful line up for ‘The Last Jedi’

— Star Wars fans started lining up four hours before the 7 p.m. opening of The Last Jedi at Grand Cinemas Yakima Valley last night.

First to arrive on the scene was Leti Estudillo, at 3 p.m.

“I grew up with ‘Star Wars,’ all the movies and Saturday cartoons,” she said. “When they said ‘Star Wars’ was on Saturday mornings I was right there.”

A few minutes later, more fans showed up, including Raul Castro.

“I grew up on westerns, I loved the westerns,” he said. “These are sci-fi

westerns. That’s why I never miss one.

“This is like ‘Fistful of Dollars’ and ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.’”

At 3:30 the line grew to a dozen people.

Jose Garcia and his three sons, Xavier 14, Fernando 15 and Jose Jr. 17 came together.

“I’ve seen all seven episodes, and my sons have seen all seven episodes,” Garcia said.

These were the people who had tickets. They were lining up to get their choice of seats while other movie-goers were buying tickets.

“I like to in down in the front, where the railings are,” Estudillo said.

Castro said: “I like it way up in the back.”