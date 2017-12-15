OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, December 18 – Chicken noodle casserole, cauliflower, peas, Mandarins, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday December 19 – Roasted pork, roasted potatoes, three bean salad, apricots, breadstick, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, December 20 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Thursday, December 21 – Ham and cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onions, tomato soup, apple, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, December 22 – Tuna noodle casserole, Brussel sprouts, steamed cabbage, peach cobbler, birthday cake, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, December 18 – Blueberry bar, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, December 19 – Egg patty biscuit, fruit cocktail, juice, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, December 18 – Pizza, green salad, cherry tomato, pineapple, variety milk.
Tuesday, December 19 – Bean and cheese burrito, brown rice, salsa, jicama, apricots, variety milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, December 18 – Chicken patty on a whole what bun, oven baked French fries, broccoli, carroteenies, low fat ranch dressing, apple, pineapple pouch, variety milk.
Tuesday, December 19 – Nachos, shredded cheese, kidney beans, salsa, onions, apple chips, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, December 18 – Fruity Cheerios cereal, cracker, fruit, juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, December 19 – Apple muffin, peaches, fresh fruit, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, December 18 – Pizza pocket, broccoli, carrots with dip, fruit cup, birthday treat, variety milk.
Tuesday, December 19 – Italian dunkers with sauce, cauliflower, carrots with dip, fresh apple, variety milk.
