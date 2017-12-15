Take a walk in the park

RICHLAND — Enjoy an informative walk along the trails of Amon Creek Natural Preserve, Leslie Road, at 9 a.m. tomorrow.
Pass through shrub-steppe and riparian habitat, and the odds are in favor of seeing migratory birds, black-tailed jackrabbits and possibly otters.
Come discover the Preserve that is home to a rich diversity of birds, wildlife and plants.
Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and bring binoculars if you have a pair.
For more information, email taptealgreenway@gmail.com.
