Take a walk in the park

— Enjoy an informative walk along the trails of Amon Creek Natural Preserve, Leslie Road, at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

Pass through shrub-steppe and riparian habitat, and the odds are in favor of seeing migratory birds, black-tailed jackrabbits and possibly otters.

Come discover the Preserve that is home to a rich diversity of birds, wildlife and plants.

Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and bring binoculars if you have a pair.

For more information, email taptealgreenway@gmail.com.