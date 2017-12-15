Teen’s bail set at $2,500 for lockdown

A 13-year-old boy whose online threat of violence caused a lockdown of Grandview Schools Monday, made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

The teen’s bail was set at $2,500. That may seem low for someone whose actions upset thousands of lives for a day.

But juvenile prosecuting attorney Nick Barrett said bail for juveniles is normally much lower than for adults for similar charges.

“That’s enough to hold him,” Barrett said.

On the other hand, he added: “He won’t be held much longer.”

According to Barrett, several factors are considered before charging, such as the information coming from investigators.

Barrett said there is no evidence he had a gun or access to one. There is no evidence he had a plan.

“Right now it looks like he was not threatening the school or a group of people,” Barrett said “There were no random targets.”

And, most importantly, other than posting a threat probably aimed at one person, he did not commit an act of violence.

Grandview Schools went into lockdown Monday morning after the threat was discovered on a social media site.

While students were unable to roam, Grandview Police worked most of the day investigating the threat.

While students were leaving for home, at about 3:30 p.m., police served an arrest warrant on the teen, who is

Grandview Middle School student. Schools were back to normal operation on Tuesday.