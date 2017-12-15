Wapato public works director, police chief, fired

— In one of his first acts as Mayor of Wapato, Juan Orozco fired the police chief and public works director.

Orozco was declared the winner of the mayor’s chair last week after a recount in an election he had lost on election night.

Most cities seat their new leaders on Jan. 1. But Wapato has rules that allow them to be seated as soon as the election is certified.

The Daily Sun attempted to contact Orozco on the cell phone assigned to him on the city’s website, but he did not answer, and the answering message was that of a former user.

Councilman Keith Workman noted Wapato has a strong mayor form of government and that Orozco has the power to hire or fire departments heads at will.