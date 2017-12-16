Zillah policeman shoots armed suspect

ZILLAH — Zillah police searching for a wanted man shot and injured a man at about 11 p.m. Friday.
While the man was transported to an area hospital, his name and condition were not immediately released.
The man was wanted on several drug-related charges as well as eluding, officials said.
He was located in a home in the 200 block of First Avenue, noting he exited the house with a handgun, refusing to drop it, officials said. A Zillah officer then shot him.
Police did not say if the man who was shot was the suspect they were searching for.
The name of the officer was also withheld Friday night; the officer was immediately placed on routine administrative leave.
