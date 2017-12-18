3 area drivers crash

— Three area residents had single car crashes Saturday morning.

In two of the crashes, the Washington State Patrol said the drivers were going too fast for conditions.

In the third case, the State Patrol is still investigating.

The first of the crashes took place at just eight minutes after midnight one mile south of Granger on state Highway 223.

The State Patrol said Jesus Sanchez of Outlook crashed a white 1993 Toyota pickup.

The pickup was southbound, and Sanchez lost control, with the vehicle leaving the roadway.

The State Patrol is investigating, saying charges are pending. Alcohol or drugs were involved, the State Patrol said.

The second crash occurred at 7:35 a.m. on Interstate 82 eastbound the Grandview City Limits.

Alcohol and drugs did not play a role, the State Patrol said.

Emmanuel Garcia, 27, of Sunnyside was the driver of a green 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup. He was wearing a proper safety restraint but was injured.

Garcia was taken by ambulance to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. The pickup was totaled and removed by Kays Towing.

Garcia was eastbound on Interstate 82. He lost control of the pickup, and it crossed the median and rolled onto its top on the westbound shoulder.

The State Patrol said Garcia was driving too fast for conditions and will be cited for that infraction.

The third single car crash happened at 8:28 a.m. on westbound Interstate 82 at the Sunnyside City Limits.

Steven Gabino, 27, of Sunnyside, was driving a black 1987 Toyota pickup. He lost control, the State Patrol said.

The pickup rolled, finishing on its side. Totaled, the pickup was removed by 24-hour Towing.

The patrol said Gabino was using a seatbelt and that alcohol and drugs were not involved.

Gabino was taken by ambulance to Astria Sunnyside Hospital. He was cited for “speed too fast for conditions,” the State Patrol said.