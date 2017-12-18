Astor Victor Starke, 95, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 13, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born Sept. 28, 1922, in Great Falls. Mont.

Viewing and visitation was held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sunnyside. Graveside services will be held at the Manchester Cemetery in Great Falls, Mont.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.