Co-organizer: Toy drive a big success

— The annual Holiday Toy Drive conducted by Fred E. Hayes Post No. 57 of The American Legion was declared a great success by co-coordinator Nancy Davison.

The drive is conducted in cooperation with Operation Homefront and the Dollar Tree stores.

“We collected nearly $3,700 in toys and winter caps, mittens and scarves this year,” Davison said.



“We are so appreciative of the Grandview and Sunnyside communities for supporting this project through their Dollar Tree stores,” she added.

All donations have been given to the 792nd Chemical Company of the Washington Army National Guard at the Grandview Armory. The unit passes the toys along to families in their command.

“For the second year, the Armory staff has prepared boxes of toys for the Grandview Police Department and the Grandview Detachment of the Washington State Patrol,” Davidson said. “They can carry these toys and clothing in their patrol cars to give to children at times of distress,” she added.

The Armory also provided toys for 35 children of homeless families housed at the Walla Walla VA Hospital.



“We’re hopeful this can be continued in coming years,” Davidson said.

This is the third year the local Post and Auxiliary Unit have teamed with Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Stores for these projects.



“The managers at the Grandview and Sunnyside stores have been wonderful to work with and are great assets to their communities,” Davidson said.

Grandview’s American Legion Post has served the Lower Valley since October 13, 1919 emphasizing Americans, veterans, defense and youth.