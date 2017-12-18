Eustacia Ramos, 88, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 14, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born March 29, 1929, in Edinburg, Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside. Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.