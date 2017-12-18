Girls teams hit their marks Friday

— The Vikings were one of six girls basketball teams from the Lower Yakima Valley to win Friday.

Mabton won, 63-32, against Kittitas/Thorp; Sunnyside defeated Davis, 65-57; Sunnyside Christian won 58-14 against Riverside Christian; Grandview defeated Ellensburg, 55-33; Prosser edged Toppenish, 46-43; and Granger won its game against Naches, 67-45.

Mabton

The Vikings were led by Britnee Guerrero’s 22 points and 11 rebounds in defeating Kittitas. She scored four 3-point baskets, had 6 assists and 6 steals.

Kassandra Hernandez also scored in double digits with 13 points, while teammates Astrid Galarza and Angela Herrera chipped in 9 apiece.

Although it took nearly four minutes from the start of the game for either team to score, the Vikings forged ahead with a 15-5 first quarter, 14-9 second stanza, 15-14 third quarter and 19-4 fourth.

Sunnyside

The Grizzlies took an early 27-9 first-quarter lead against the Pirates.

They sustained the lead and coach Rick Puente was glad for it.

The team was led by Lexi Skyles, who scored a game high 26 points, had four 3-point baskets, 6 rebounds and 5 steals.

“Lexi had a breakthrough night,” Puente said. “I always knew she had it in her.”

Teammate Ashlee Maldonado scored 18 points, 12 of which were from treys. She collected 5 boards, had 4 steals and provided 6 assists.

Chastitee Garza added 9 points and 8 assists to the highlights.

The team tallied 12 baskets from beyond the 3-point arc and had 20 rebounds.

“It was a really good, all-around game,” Puente said.

Sunnyside Christian

The Knights were led by Emily Banks, who scored 21 points and collected 20 boards for a double double.

Teammate Sailor Liefke scored 14 points.

“Although we won, we didn’t play very well,” Sunnyside Christian coach Al Smeenk said.

Grandview

The Greyhounds were led by Michelle Ruiz and Grace Meza, who scored 14 and 11 points respectively.

They outscored the Bulldogs 16-8, but the host team made valiant strides in narrowing the score with a 10-7 second quarter.

The Greyhounds maintained a 23-18 halftime lead.

In the third and fourth quarters, Grandview held Ellensburg to a combined 15 points, while adding 32 points to their own tally.

Prosser

The Mustangs and Wildcats battled throughout all four quarters Friday, but it was a fourth-quarter surge by the Mustangs that clinched the win.

Marissa Cortes’ 3-point basket with 3 seconds on the clock saved the day.

She tallied 12 points, while Jenni Johnson scored a game high 14.

Granger

The Spartans were led by Jayleen Vasquez, who scored 20 points. Teammate Naya Roettger tallied 11.

A 20-8 third quarter rally sealed the game for the hosts.

Elisabeth Anderson scored a team high 13 points for Naches.