Marland “Pete” E.J. Dodd, 82, a beloved longtime Granger resident, passed away Dec. 13, 2017, in Yakima.

Pete was born Sept. 29, 1935, in Antlers, Okla., the son of Rheba Eva (Melson) and Arnold Clingman Dodd.

Pete received his education in Granger and graduated with the Granger Class of 1955.

On May 19, 1958, he married the love of his life, Arvilla Eads in Pendleton, Ore. Pete served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960.

In his early years he worked as a truck driver for Leonardo Trucking Company, owned and operator the Mobile Gas Station in Granger.

For many years Pete was a bus driver, maintenance and operations supervisor for the Granger School District until his retirement. Pete would always say “I never wanted to live anywhere else but Granger, Washington.” He was a true Granger Spartan fan all his life, spending many hours watching his children, grand-children and many other students participate in sporting events.

Pete enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, westerns, playing Yahtzee with family and walking his dog, Buddy. Pete was a member of the Granger Lions Club.



He is survived by his four daughters, Coletta Rojas (Dan) of Kennewick, Jovita Seto (Doug) Pasco, Eva Carpenter (Craig) and Dana Carpenter (Brad) all of Granger.

He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, seven great-grand-children, with three on the way, and one sister, Carol Platsman (Chuck) of Sunnyside.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Arvilla Dodd, parents, Arnold and Rheba Dodd, sister Normadean Thomas, brothers JB Dodd and AC Dodd.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at the Granger High School Auxiliary Gym.

In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Pete’s memory may contribute to the Granger Athletic Booster Club.

If you would like to sign Pete’s online memorial book you may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com



Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.