Volleyball camp on tap

YAKIMA — With the new COURTS indoor complex officially complete, Club Selah is hosting a winter break volleyball camp for kids in fourth grade and older at SOZO Sports Complex.
Open to all schools, the camp takes place Wednesday through Friday.
A morning camp from 9-11 a.m. is set up for younger children. Kids in eighth to 12th grade will participate in the camp from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the same days. The registration fee includes a camp t-shirt and 6 hours of volleyball instruction.
Online registration is required at clubselah.com. Permission slips are also required and can be obtained during registration; participants must bring a printed and signed permission slip to the camp upon arrival in order to participate.
