Zillah council meets today

The City Council will meet tonight to say goodbye to outgoing Mayor Gary Clark after more than four decades of serving the city.
The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 503 First Ave.
The council will also recognize others, City Clerk Sharon Bounds said.
In other business, the council is expected to name The Daily Sun as the official newspaper for legal advertising purposes.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment