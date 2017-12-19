Academy routs Mabton

— The Vikings boys basketball team was rounted, 62-20, Saturday by Walla Walla Valley Academy in a 2B league game.

The Academy (3-2) put 16 points on the board in the first quarter and held Mabton (0-6) to single-digit scoring each quarter of the game.

Academy’s Marsean Ologbosele had a game high 13 points, followed by Justin Roosma with 11. Mabton scoring was led by Jose Morales with 6 and Jorge Espinoza with 5.