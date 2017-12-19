Academy routs Mabton

MABTON — The Vikings boys basketball team was rounted, 62-20, Saturday by Walla Walla Valley Academy in a 2B league game.
The Academy (3-2) put 16 points on the board in the first quarter and held Mabton (0-6) to single-digit scoring each quarter of the game.
Academy’s Marsean Ologbosele had a game high 13 points, followed by Justin Roosma with 11. Mabton scoring was led by Jose Morales with 6 and Jorge Espinoza with 5.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment