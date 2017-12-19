Ephrata boys top Mustangs

PROSSER — The Ephrata Tigers took control of the court Saturday night, knocking off the Mustangs 71-58 in a 2A hoops matchup.
“We did not shoot good as a team and just struggled finding a consistent rhythm,” Mustangs coach Toby Cox said. “We shot about 29 percent as a team.”
Freshman Haden Hicks scored a team high 16 points for the Mustangs, followed by junior teammate Will Weinmann with 15. Other Mustangs with points on the board were Andre Vanguardia with 8, Israel Olivarez 7, Chase Courtney 5, Calvin Maljaars 4 and Christian Campos 2.
The Mustangs (4-3) host undefeated Selah (5-0) at 7:15 p.m. today.
