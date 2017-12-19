Heriberto Maya Jr., 24, of Grandview, died Dec. 17, 2017, in Grandview.

He was born Feb. 18, 1993, in Fort Hood, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at the same location.

Graveside services will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in charge of all arrangements.