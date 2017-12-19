Mabton girls dunk Kittitas

MABTON — The Mabton girls basketball team cruised to an easy 63-32 win over Kittitas on Friday night.
Britnee Guerrero had a game high 22 points in the victory. For Kittitas, Piper Williams had a team high 19 points.
Followed up the Friday victory with a 62-35 win over Walla Walla Valley Academy.
