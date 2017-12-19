Man threatens to kill family

— A local man appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday to face a charge of felony harassment.

Jose Francisco Q. Aguirre, 49, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Friday after Mabton police were called to 509 Cedar St. for alleged domestic violence.

Police, with the help of Grandview Police Department interpreter John Arraj, determined Aguirre threatened the family with a belt shortly after 7 p.m., records show.

Victims said he returned at 8 p.m. and threatened to kill family members, including a 15-year-old and a 7-year-old, records show.

Aguirre was booked into the Yakima County Jail and appeared before Judge Michael G. McCarthy.

He is being held in the county jail on $20,000 bail, jail records show.