Post to host blood drive

— “We have a dire need for blood,” Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion Vice Commander Dudley Brown said yesterday.

To help alleviate the need, Post 57 is hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.

“The demand for blood is always high during the holidays and there remains a continuing shortage following natural disasters this year,” Brown said.

He said Type O- and B- blood is especially needed.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org.

“We take walk-in donors, but they may have to wait for those who have scheduled appointments,” Brown said.

The Red Cross is offering a free long-sleeve Christmas t-shirt to donors while supplies last.

“We had a good turn-out last year during the holiday blood drive and hope to repeat that again this year,” Brown said.