Sign company open

SUNNYSIDE — The Image House is the newest business to open in the Mid Valley Mall, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway.
Operated by David Kim, the store is located across from the JC Penney Store.
“I opened about 10 days ago,” Kim said, noting he is already seeing a lot of people seeking special printing items.
He said he specializes in custom graphics for all occasions. He does advertising banners to photo images on clothing.
